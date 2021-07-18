Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Massive Virginia solar plant up and running

The solar plant is located in Spotsylvania, Virginia.
The solar plant is located in Spotsylvania, Virginia.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (AP) — A massive Virginia solar plant that drew a flood of opposition when it was first proposed is now more than half completed and sending electricity into the power grid.

The Free Lance-Star reports the first phases of the Spotsylvania Solar Center are generating 259 megawatts each day, providing power for some of the companies that bought the rights to the energy.

The remaining portion of the solar facility should be online by the fall.

The plant is on track to become one of the largest in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the...
Padres-Nationals game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium
The firearms and drugs recovered by RPD.
‘We took some serious firepower off the streets’: Police recover drugs, firearms in Richmond
Timing will be between 5-10pm
First Alert Weather Day: Few strong storms possible Saturday evening
Police investigate death and separate shooting in Petersburg
Colonial Heights Crime Solvers released a video including surveillance photos of the suspect in...
Police: Man offered to load groceries, then swiped woman’s credit card

Latest News

Bellwood Elementary School (Source: Bellwood PTA/Facebook)
Two Chesterfield elementary schools begin year on Monday
A sailor at 13, a captain of the merchant ship at 21, the general for the US Navy at 28 and an...
On This Day: The man known as the father of the US Navy, John Paul Jones, dies
bus
Chesterfield County Public Schools hosting bus driver job fair for upcoming school year
VSP Investigating an i-95 crash that sent multiple people to the hospital.
VSP: One person ejected from SUV, others injured in I-95 crash