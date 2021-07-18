‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Church Hill residents clean up storm damage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many Church Hill residents spent their Sunday cleaning up leaves, branches and debris after storms rolled through the area on Saturday.

The storm left behind damage to several homes, including one on the 1400 block of Oakwood Avenue. During the storm, a large tree fell on top of a brick house.

Deborah Bridges, who lives across the street from the damaged home, says a couple lives inside the house. She says they were home when the tree fell, but they didn’t get hurt.

“It’s like a dream and a nightmare. It’s surreal and it still is,” Bridges said. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Bridges is keeping an eye on her auntie’s home as the couple stays at a hotel.

More than 12 hours after the storm, cars continued to drive past the home, look at the damage and check on their neighbors.

The tree is sitting in the house as branches lay smashed through the roof and fence.

Near this scene on Oakwood Avenue, another large tree fell in between two houses on 36th Street.

Norman Farrington and his parents live across the street from this home. He says the home the tree impacted is vacant.

“I was totally amazed,” he said. “Anything can happen at any time. I look at this as an act of God and we have no control over that.”

As the clean-up effort continues in Church Hill, Bridges says she is joining others who are uniting to help their neighbors.

“It’s what we should do for people in need,” she said. “How many people have a home that has a tree sitting in it?”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.