Forecast: Turning drier and cooler in RVA to start the week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An isolated storm possible across southside Virginia, otherwise a drier weather pattern builds in for this week.

SUNDAY EVENING: An isolated shower or storm across southside Virginia, otherwise dry. Lows in the low 70s.

MONDAY: The coolest day in the week ahead. Partly to mostly cloudy with a low rain chance in RVA (only 20%), but scattered showers and storms are likely during the afternoon and evening, along the NC state line. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in low 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

