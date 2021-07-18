COVID-19 vaccination, information event slated for Oakwood Arts Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond residents can get a free COVID-19 vaccine and have questions about the virus answered during an event on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 event will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at Oakwood Arts Park, 3511 P Street.

No appointment is necessary, and the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Anyone with questions can email rhhdvax@vdh.virginia.gov or call 804-205-3501.

