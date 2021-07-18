COVID-19 vaccination, information event slated for Oakwood Arts Park
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond residents can get a free COVID-19 vaccine and have questions about the virus answered during an event on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 event will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at Oakwood Arts Park, 3511 P Street.
No appointment is necessary, and the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Anyone with questions can email rhhdvax@vdh.virginia.gov or call 804-205-3501.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.