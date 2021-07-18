Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Analysis: Black drivers likeliest to be stopped in Virginia

Black drivers in Hampton Roads and across Virginia were also more likely to be stopped and...
Black drivers in Hampton Roads and across Virginia were also more likely to be stopped and searched by police than any other racial or ethnic group.(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A newspaper’s analysis of state data shows that across Virginia, Black drivers are the only racial or ethnic group stopped by police at a higher rate than their share of the population.

Black drivers in Hampton Roads and across Virginia were also more likely to be stopped and searched by police than any other racial or ethnic group.

That’s according to The Virginian-Pilot’s analysis of data recently released as part of a law enacted by the General Assembly in 2020.

The Virginia Community Policing Act requires police to collect and report information on every traffic stop they conduct.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the...
Padres-Nationals game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium
The firearms and drugs recovered by RPD.
‘We took some serious firepower off the streets’: Police recover drugs, firearms in Richmond
Timing will be between 5-10pm
First Alert Weather Day: Few strong storms possible Saturday evening
Police investigate death and separate shooting in Petersburg
Colonial Heights Crime Solvers released a video including surveillance photos of the suspect in...
Police: Man offered to load groceries, then swiped woman’s credit card

Latest News

John Mercer Langston was the first president of what is now Virginia State University.
Virginia county votes to rename Lee Highway for abolitionist
The solar plant is located in Spotsylvania, Virginia.
Massive Virginia solar plant up and running
Police did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.
Virginia deputy fatally shot teen who stabbed him, police say
Bellwood Elementary School (Source: Bellwood PTA/Facebook)
Two Chesterfield elementary schools begin year on Monday