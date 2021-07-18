Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

4 youths among 6 shot in Chicago neighborhood

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.
Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say three teens and a 12-year-old were among six people shot outside a party.

News outlets report someone opened fire from an SUV late Saturday.

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the hand. Two girls aged 13 and 14 were shot in the lower back. A 15-year-old girl was struck in the lower back and grazed on her head.

A 19-year-old woman was wounded in the lower back.

A 25-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was treated and released.

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the...
Padres-Nationals game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium
The firearms and drugs recovered by RPD.
‘We took some serious firepower off the streets’: Police recover drugs, firearms in Richmond
Timing will be between 5-10pm
First Alert Weather Day: Few strong storms possible Saturday evening
Colonial Heights Crime Solvers released a video including surveillance photos of the suspect in...
Police: Man offered to load groceries, then swiped woman’s credit card
Tykirah Reid was found guilty of kidnapping a 3-month-old baby in February. She is scheduled to...
Chesterfield woman found guilty of kidnapping 3-month-old baby

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC, allies reach ‘full agreement’ after production spat
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer from the...
2 weeks post-surgery, Pope Francis appears at Vatican window
“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
Much of Altenahr, Germany, lies in ruins after heavy flooding hit the area. Entire chunks of...
Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper