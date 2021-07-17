Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Virginia Tech says it was targeted in 2 recent cyberattacks

Virginia Tech (Source: NBC12/file)
Virginia Tech (Source: NBC12/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech says it was targeted in two recent cyberattacks but feels confident no data was stolen.

A spokesman for the Blacksburg university told the Roanoke Times Friday a few of the school’s units used Kaseya.

That U.S. software company was exploited in early July in a massive ransomware attack that snarled businesses around the world.

In a separate attack on Virginia Tech in May, the spokesman says encryption data was used to attack a university server.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanover crash
Tires fall off tractor-trailer, striking vehicles on I-95 south in Hanover
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, a trooper was checking traffic at I-95 at Chippenham Parkway.
Driver whose vehicle plunged off ramp during pursuit identified
Chapel Drive Homicide
Police: Man dead, another injured in Richmond shooting
Henrico police are on the scene of a shooting near the Newbridge Village Apartments.
Person sent to hospital after shooting near Henrico apartments
The benefits are for those who do not already get the maximum allotment as part of their...
Emergency SNAP benefits continues in July

Latest News

Colonial Heights Crime Solvers released a video including surveillance photos of the suspect in...
Police: Man offered to load groceries, then swiped woman’s credit card
Tykirah Reid was found guilty of kidnapping a 3-month-old baby in February. She is scheduled to...
Chesterfield woman found guilty of kidnapping 3-month-old baby
Virginia State University in Ettrick. (Source: NBC12)
Virginia State University to clear account balances for students enrolled during pandemic
Virginia State University to clear account balances for students enrolled during pandemic
Virginia State University to clear account balances for students enrolled during pandemic