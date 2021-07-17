Healthcare Pros
Richmond ranked No. 50 in best U.S. cities to live

The James River and downtown Richmond.
The James River and downtown Richmond.(Source: Pixabay)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. News and World Report ranked Richmond at No. 50 in its annual list of the best cities to live.

Richmond was ranked 6.7 out of 10, factoring in desirability, value, job market, quality of life and net migration.

According to the report, 7.5 million tourists visit the Greater Richmond area each year to explore history alone. It’s the only city in the country to have whitewater rapids in its downtown district, and surrounding suburban areas are attractive to young families and retirees. The city was also ranked No. 66 in the list of best places to retire.

Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Richmond and Virginia Union University also draw a large crowd of young, temporary residents.

The list’s top 5 places to live were:

  1. Boulder, Colorado
  2. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina
  3. Huntsville, Alabama
  4. Fayetteville, Arkansas
  5. Austin, Texas

To read more about Richmond’s rankings, visit this link. The full list of best places to live can be found here.

