Missing senior driving gold Honda may be headed to Louisa, police say

Lola Estelle Mallory may be driving a gold Honda Accord, according to Virginia State Police.
Lola Estelle Mallory may be driving a gold Honda Accord, according to Virginia State Police.(Virginia State Police)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A missing Spotsylvania senior may be driving toward Louisa, according to a Senior Alert from Virginia State Police.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office is searching for Lola Estelle Mallory, a 78-year-old woman last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Mallory is described as a Black woman, weighing around 100 pounds and standing at 4-foot-3-inches tall. She has brown eyes and black and grey hair.

She is driving a 2001 gold Honda Accord with Virginia plates YAJ9899. Police say she may be headed to Oakland Road in Louisa after leaving England Town Road in Spotsylvania.

According to the Senior Alert, Mallory suffers from a cognitive impairment and her safety is a major concern.

Anyone with information should call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-278-4009 or 540-582-7115.

