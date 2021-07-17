Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Lawmakers’ work starts on mental hospital staffing shortage

Virginia State Capitol.
Virginia State Capitol.((Source: Capital News Service))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia’s behavioral health commissioner told lawmakers Thursday about the spending she says is needed to make facilities safer after admissions were halted at five state hospitals amid a staffing shortage, including $75 million for salaries and pay increases.

Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Commissioner Alison Land told members of a subcommittee created in 2014 to study and improve mental health services, that the “safety net is no longer safe.”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Land says she wants to minimize the time that admissions are closed.

The department will use $25 million in emergency funding to bring out-of-state contract staff to hospitals where admissions are currently halted and for employee bonuses that Land hopes will be effective in August.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The benefits are for those who do not already get the maximum allotment as part of their...
Emergency SNAP benefits continues in July
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, a trooper was checking traffic at I-95 at Chippenham Parkway.
Driver whose vehicle plunged off ramp during pursuit identified
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Hanover crash
Tires fall off tractor-trailer, striking vehicles on I-95 south in Hanover
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building

Latest News

Former Governor Terry McAuliffe will host an event with President Joe Biden next week.
President Biden to host campaign event with former Gov. Terry McAuliffe
VCU Emergency hospital entrance in Richmond.
First surprise medical bills head to arbitration under Virginia’s new balance-billing ban
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Campaign finance reports: McAuliffe leads Youngkin in cash
Virginia to invest $700 million in broadband infrastructure