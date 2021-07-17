Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

John Tyler Community College set to change name to ‘Brightpoint’

John Tyler Community College logo
John Tyler Community College logo(John Tyler Community College)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - John Tyler Community College is looking to change its name and separate itself from the 10th U.S. president for whom the college is named.

The new name will likely be “Brightpoint Community College,” per a release from President Edward “Ted” Raspiller.

A school spokeswoman says the name “Brightpoint” reflects an uplifting and welcoming environment.

Tyler, who died in 1862, was the 10th president of the United States and owned two plantations.

According to the college’s website, Tyler broke ties with the United States and joined the Confederacy in 1860. He owned many enslaved people and supported slavery in his political life. He served as Virginia’s governor, a delegate in Virginia’s state legislature, and a member of both chambers of Congress.

He is the only U.S. president to be buried and honored ceremoniously under a non-U.S. flag. The website states he was buried with the Confederate flag.

The college’s Naming Task Force unanimously recommended in November renaming the college, two buildings and several streets associated with Tyler.

The state board is slated to vote on the change next week.

If approved, the name change will be completed by the end of 2022, pending approval from the Virginia Community College Board.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hanover crash
Tires fall off tractor-trailer, striking vehicles on I-95 south in Hanover
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, a trooper was checking traffic at I-95 at Chippenham Parkway.
Driver whose vehicle plunged off ramp during pursuit identified
Chapel Drive Homicide
Police: Man dead, another injured in Richmond shooting
Henrico police are on the scene of a shooting near the Newbridge Village Apartments.
Person sent to hospital after shooting near Henrico apartments
The benefits are for those who do not already get the maximum allotment as part of their...
Emergency SNAP benefits continues in July

Latest News

Virginia Tech (Source: NBC12/file)
Virginia Tech says it was targeted in 2 recent cyberattacks
Colonial Heights Crime Solvers released a video including surveillance photos of the suspect in...
Police: Man offered to load groceries, then swiped woman’s credit card
Tykirah Reid was found guilty of kidnapping a 3-month-old baby in February. She is scheduled to...
Chesterfield woman found guilty of kidnapping 3-month-old baby
Virginia State University in Ettrick. (Source: NBC12)
Virginia State University to clear account balances for students enrolled during pandemic