John Tyler Community College set to change name to ‘Brightpoint’

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - John Tyler Community College is looking to change its name and separate itself from the 10th U.S. president for whom the college is named.

The new name will likely be “Brightpoint Community College,” per a release from President Edward “Ted” Raspiller.

A school spokeswoman says the name “Brightpoint” reflects an uplifting and welcoming environment.

Tyler, who died in 1862, was the 10th president of the United States and owned two plantations.

According to the college’s website, Tyler broke ties with the United States and joined the Confederacy in 1860. He owned many enslaved people and supported slavery in his political life. He served as Virginia’s governor, a delegate in Virginia’s state legislature, and a member of both chambers of Congress.

He is the only U.S. president to be buried and honored ceremoniously under a non-U.S. flag. The website states he was buried with the Confederate flag.

The college’s Naming Task Force unanimously recommended in November renaming the college, two buildings and several streets associated with Tyler.

The state board is slated to vote on the change next week.

If approved, the name change will be completed by the end of 2022, pending approval from the Virginia Community College Board.

