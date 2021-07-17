Hanover Fire-EMS to acquire 3 new firetrucks
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Three new firetrucks will head to Hanover County’s Fire and EMS department after a year-long construction process.
The Pierce Enforcer Pumpers made by Atlantic Emergency Solutions will include a 70-inch cab that seats six people. They will also be equipped with a 750-gallon tank and a low hose bed.
At this time, it is unclear which of the county’s fire stations will acquire the new trucks.
According to a post from Hanover County Fire-EMS, units are replaced and rotated based on age and use. Those decisions will be made closer to the trucks’ completion, which can take up to a year.
More information about the new firetrucks can be found here.
