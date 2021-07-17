Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Hanover Fire-EMS to acquire 3 new firetrucks

Atlantic Emergency Solutions shared blueprints of Hanover County's new firetrucks that are...
Atlantic Emergency Solutions shared blueprints of Hanover County's new firetrucks that are being built for the locality.(Atlantic Emergency Solutions)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Three new firetrucks will head to Hanover County’s Fire and EMS department after a year-long construction process.

The Pierce Enforcer Pumpers made by Atlantic Emergency Solutions will include a 70-inch cab that seats six people. They will also be equipped with a 750-gallon tank and a low hose bed.

At this time, it is unclear which of the county’s fire stations will acquire the new trucks.

According to a post from Hanover County Fire-EMS, units are replaced and rotated based on age and use. Those decisions will be made closer to the trucks’ completion, which can take up to a year.

More information about the new firetrucks can be found here.



