Hanover Fire-EMS to acquire 3 new firetrucks

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Three new firetrucks will head to Hanover County’s Fire and EMS department after a year-long construction process.

The Pierce Enforcer Pumpers made by Atlantic Emergency Solutions will include a 70-inch cab that seats six people. They will also be equipped with a 750-gallon tank and a low hose bed.

At this time, it is unclear which of the county’s fire stations will acquire the new trucks.

According to a post from Hanover County Fire-EMS, units are replaced and rotated based on age and use. Those decisions will be made closer to the trucks’ completion, which can take up to a year.

