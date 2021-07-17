Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield woman found guilty of kidnapping 3-month-old baby

Tykirah Reid was found guilty of kidnapping a 3-month-old baby in February. She is scheduled to...
Tykirah Reid was found guilty of kidnapping a 3-month-old baby in February. She is scheduled to be sentenced in October.(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Jul. 17, 2021
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman has been found guilty of kidnapping a 3-month old baby from Newport News.

Tykirah Reid admitted to creating a fake social media profile to get a babysitting job with the baby’s family.

Back in February, she took 3-month-old Jiraiya Cherry from Newport News and brought him to Chesterfield. The 3-month-old’s abduction prompted an Amber Alert.

Officers say the 20-year-old exited an apartment holding Cherry, and once she saw police, she tried to run back inside.

Police were able to take her into custody and safely rescue Cherry, who was taken to the hospital for treatment and observation.

At the time, the newly-hired babysitter’s family said the whole thing was a “misunderstanding.”

Reid will now be sentenced in October.

Meantime, Newport News Police have said Reid will also face charges there.

