Celebration of life held for 16-year-old shot, killed in shopping center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Organizers with the Father’s Against Violence held on Saturday a celebration of life in memory of a teen shot and killed at White Oak Shopping Center.

The shooting happened over the 4th of July weekend, but family and friends came out on Saturday to support efforts to stop gun violence in the city. Jamirah Washington’s father, Mike Richards, thanked the organization for supporting him during such a tough time.

”I’ve been strong due to the love and support from my family,” Richards said. “I’m not in tears because of the uplifting and the strength coming from the organization, which is family to me.”

Police tell us Jamirah was an innocent bystander in the shooting. She was just 16 years old.

Washington’s father says the John Marshall High student was excited about one day graduating early, but her life was cut short. Her teachers describe her as a ‘bright light,’ and a girl with a sense of humor who had a whole future ahead of her. But violence got in the way of her living to see it.

Jamirah Washington’s teachers described her as a 'bright light,' and a girl with a sense of humor who had a whole future ahead of her. (Family)

“It takes a lot of strength,” Mike Richards said while discussing his daughter. “Of course it hurt, but where she can’t be strong at now is where I have to be her strength.”

Richards never thought he’d be here, speaking about his teenage daughter in the past tense.

“My baby was bright, man. She was just on the right path,” he said.

Right now, police have three suspects in custody charged with murder related to the shooting.

