20-year-old Grottoes baseball player meets first responders who saved him after car crash

Even the helicopter that carried Eli that day, AirCare5, made a stop at Mountain View Park.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Community members gathered at the last regular season home game for the Grottoes Cardinals Friday night and there were some distinguished guests in the crowd.

20-year-old Cardinals player Eli Lam got to meet the first responders who rushed to his side when he was in a car accident on May 23, 2020.

“The first thing I remember was waking up out of the medically-induced coma and I didn’t know what had happened,” Eli said.

Eli had been flown to the UVA trauma center for injuries from the crash.

“The hardest part was hearing that he had to be taken by air care and that’s when the level of seriousness really hit,” Eli’s brother Ty Lam said.

Since then he has made an incredible recovery, even getting back on his school’s ball field.

“Hearing I might not make it through what had happened and then a handful of months later I’m back on the field playing the game I love, it’s incredible,” Eli said.

Eli recently had surgery on his arm so he is not playing for the Cardinals right now, but Ty said having his brother back in the dugout means the world.

“I realize how close I came to not having him sitting there. I look at him and am just glad that he is,” Ty said.

One of the first responders in attendance was a flight nurse and base supervisor for helicopter AirCare5, Jim Miller.

“It’s great to have an opportunity to meet a patient who has been a survivor and who has had a really good outcome because a lot of our patients don’t have good outcomes,” Miller said.

“It is incredible that they wanted to see me and they’d do all this for me,” Eli said.

“Huge thanks to the first responders. You guys brought my brother back,” Ty said.

Eli is hoping to be back on the field with the team next season.

