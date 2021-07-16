‘We took some serious firepower off the streets’: Police recover drugs, firearms in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police recovered drugs and multiple firearms while patrolling the Creighton Court neighborhood on Thursday night.

Multiple officers approached a large group of people in the 2100 block of Creighton Road and several people took off running.

Officers searched the area and recovered five handguns, two rifles and illegal drugs.

Police charged Jacqueal Thomas, 20, of Richmond, with a firearms violation.

“We took some serious firepower off the streets last night. We believe we likely interrupted a potential violent crime. We are pleased that we were able to seize these weapons, but this investigation is far from over,” Sgt. Brad Nixon said.

Citizens can now receive up to $1,000 for tips about persons illegally possessing firearms.

“If we decrease the firearms available to violent offenders and those too young to legally acquire them, then we can decrease violent crime in our city,” Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said. “We want to continue to work with members of our community and reward them for their efforts in helping us keep Richmonders safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

