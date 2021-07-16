Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

‘We took some serious firepower off the streets’: Police recover drugs, firearms in Richmond

The firearms and drugs recovered by RPD.
The firearms and drugs recovered by RPD.(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police recovered drugs and multiple firearms while patrolling the Creighton Court neighborhood on Thursday night.

Multiple officers approached a large group of people in the 2100 block of Creighton Road and several people took off running.

Officers searched the area and recovered five handguns, two rifles and illegal drugs.

Police charged Jacqueal Thomas, 20, of Richmond, with a firearms violation.

“We took some serious firepower off the streets last night. We believe we likely interrupted a potential violent crime. We are pleased that we were able to seize these weapons, but this investigation is far from over,” Sgt. Brad Nixon said.

Citizens can now receive up to $1,000 for tips about persons illegally possessing firearms.

“If we decrease the firearms available to violent offenders and those too young to legally acquire them, then we can decrease violent crime in our city,” Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said. “We want to continue to work with members of our community and reward them for their efforts in helping us keep Richmonders safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The benefits are for those who do not already get the maximum allotment as part of their...
Emergency SNAP benefits continues in July
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, a trooper was checking traffic at I-95 at Chippenham Parkway.
Driver whose vehicle plunged off ramp during pursuit identified
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Hanover crash
Tires fall off tractor-trailer, striking vehicles on I-95 south in Hanover
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building

Latest News

Diane
Governor Northam declares July 16, 2021, Diane Walker Day in Virginia
Air conditioning repairs could take longer due to part shortage
Air conditioning repairs could take longer due to part shortage
diane
Celebrating Diane Walker: A legacy of helping, uplifting others
Henrico leaders tour new NOVA Aquatics Center at Regency
Henrico leaders tour new NOVA Aquatics Center at Regency