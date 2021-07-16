Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

How to watch out for deferred interest

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Have you ever signed up for one of those store credit cards to get the immediate 20% off? Watch out for deferred interest. The store offers a low introductory interest rate which is a great deal, but only if you can pay it off on time.

Those who can’t get slammed with high-interest charges. A new survey by Wallethub found that often these store credit cards come with a 0% annual percentage rate.

They give you a time frame to pay it off and if you don’t, that APR can shoot up significantly. Rates like 28% or more.

It’s a common practice more than half of all major retailers have deferred interest cards. Many shoppers are tempted by the initial discount they get by signing up for store cards. The average discount is 18% on that initial purchase.

But if you don’t pay it off on time, the interest you pay will far outweigh that first purchase discount you got.

If you have a deferred interest card and are worried you may get hit with these charges, set up an automatic payment plan to ensure the balance is paid before the end of the introductory promotional period.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The benefits are for those who do not already get the maximum allotment as part of their...
Emergency SNAP benefits continues in July
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, a trooper was checking traffic at I-95 at Chippenham Parkway.
Fleeing driver dies after vehicle plunges off ramp, rolls several times
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
The crash happened at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Old Buckingham Road.
Two people taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

Latest News

How to watch out for deferred interest
How to watch out for deferred interest
Hanover crash
Tires fall off tractor-trailer, striking vehicles on I-95 south in Hanover
Sarah/Anthony Diane Tribute
Sarah/Anthony Diane Tribute
Year-round schools are set to be back in the classroom within the month.
Back to School: Year-round school will be returning soon