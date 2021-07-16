Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia State University to clear account balances for students enrolled during pandemic

Virginia State University in Ettrick. (Source: NBC12)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University announced it will pay off all account balances for students impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

VSU will pay off balances owed to the university for students who attended during all 2020 semesters and the spring 2021 semester, per an announcement from the university on Friday.

“We care about our students and their academic success and want to provide them the privilege of moving forward with a zero balance,” says Donald Palm, the provost and senior vice president of Academic and Student Affairs. “We believe that relieving them from these balances will provide much-needed relief that will allow our scholars to focus more intently on their academics and degree completion.”

The university said it will finance the payoffs using CARES Act funds for all balances acquired after March 13, 2020. The initiative does not apply to loans from outside organizations.

Non-degree, noncredit, undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, continuing education, undocumented and international and alumni students are all included in the payoffs.

The account balances are not limited to tuition, fees, room and board. A full list of frequently asked questions and answers can be found at this link.

Anyone with questions can call 804-524-5506 or email bursar@vsu.edu.

