VHSL releases high school football schedule

By Marc Davis
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - For the second time in 2021, high school football teams across Virginia are preparing for the start of the football season. After a condensed spring campaign earlier this year, programs are preparing for a normal football calendar this fall.

The regular season will kick off on Thursday, August 26 and run through Saturday, November 6. State championship games will be held on Saturday, December 11.

Manchester (6A), Atlee (4B), Varina (4B), Matoaca (4B) and George Wythe (4B) are all among schools who have switched classifications this year.

For a view of the full VHSL Master Schedule, click here.

