Tires fall off tractor-trailer, striking vehicles on I-95 south in Hanover

Hanover crash
Hanover crash(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person is fighting for their life and two more people are hurt after a crash on I-95 near Lewistown Road.

Virginia State Police said a tractor trailer was driving north when the tandem tires fell off.

Those tires then went across the median, hitting a 2020 Honda Passport traveling in the left lane and a 2018 Freightliner hauling fuel traveling in the right lane.

Hanover crash
Hanover crash(Virginia State Police)

All three people who were hurt were in the Honda. The Freightliner driver was not hurt, and the truck was not severely damaged.

The tractor trailer that lost the tandem tires did not stop and has not been located.

