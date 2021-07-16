On This Day: Virginia woman refuses to give up seat on bus, 11 years before Rosa Parks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, July 16, 1944, Irene Morgan was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on the bus, and her defiance led to a landmark Supreme Court case to change segregation laws on interstate buses. Morgan refused to give up her seat 11 years before Rosa Parks famously did.

At that time, 76 years ago, Virginia State law mandated segregation on buses which included that a Black person could not sit next to or across from a white person.

Morgan was traveling from Gloucester, Virginia to Baltimore, Maryland on a Greyhound bus. When a white couple boarded Morgan’s bus and sat near her in Middlesex County, Virginia; she was expected to move. Morgan refused which prompted law enforcement to arrest her, though she put up a fight.

With help from the NAACP, Morgan appealed the charges of her violating segregation laws and won.

Dr. Karen Sherry, with the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, shares Morgan’s story of defiance and pursuit for justice on NBC12′s history podcast “How We Got Here:”

