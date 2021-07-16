Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

On This Day: Virginia woman refuses to give up seat on bus, 11 years before Rosa Parks

The act of defiance led to a landmark Supreme Court case
On July 16, 1944, Irene Morgan was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on the bus, and...
On July 16, 1944, Irene Morgan was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on the bus, and her defiance led to a landmark Supreme Court case to change segregation laws on interstate buses.(Washington Afro-American Newspaper, Virginia Historical Society)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, July 16, 1944, Irene Morgan was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on the bus, and her defiance led to a landmark Supreme Court case to change segregation laws on interstate buses. Morgan refused to give up her seat 11 years before Rosa Parks famously did.

At that time, 76 years ago, Virginia State law mandated segregation on buses which included that a Black person could not sit next to or across from a white person.

Morgan was traveling from Gloucester, Virginia to Baltimore, Maryland on a Greyhound bus. When a white couple boarded Morgan’s bus and sat near her in Middlesex County, Virginia; she was expected to move. Morgan refused which prompted law enforcement to arrest her, though she put up a fight.

With help from the NAACP, Morgan appealed the charges of her violating segregation laws and won.

Dr. Karen Sherry, with the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, shares Morgan’s story of defiance and pursuit for justice on NBC12′s history podcast “How We Got Here:”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The benefits are for those who do not already get the maximum allotment as part of their...
Emergency SNAP benefits continues in July
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, a trooper was checking traffic at I-95 at Chippenham Parkway.
Driver whose vehicle plunged off ramp during pursuit identified
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Hanover crash
Tires fall off tractor-trailer, striking vehicles on I-95 south in Hanover
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building

Latest News

Richmond is dealing with a drug overdose crisis, and has been since at least 2007.
Richmond fatal drug overdoses jump 150% over last year
Virginia State University in Ettrick. (Source: NBC12)
Virginia State University to clear account balances for students enrolled during pandemic
Richmond Police is investigating a hatchet attack on VCU campus.
Man allegedly strikes victim with hatchet near VCU Seigel Center, RPD investigating
Virginia to invest $700 million in broadband infrastructure