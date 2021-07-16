On This Day: Apollo 11 embarks on mission to put a man on the moon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, July 16, 1969, Apollo 11 blasted off from what was then known as Cape Kennedy, later becoming the first manned mission to land on the surface of the moon.

In an address to a joint session of Congress in 1961, President John F. Kennedy declared the next step in the ‘space race’ with the Soviet Union was to put a man on the moon and return him safely to Earth.

52 years ago today, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins climbed atop the Saturn V rocket, poised to make history.

We take you inside mission control for the white knuckle ride to the lunar surface in NBC12′s history podcast How We Got Here:

