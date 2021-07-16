Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

On This Day: Apollo 11 embarks on mission to put a man on the moon

On this day in history, July 16, 1969, Apollo 11 blasted off from what was then known as Cape...
On this day in history, July 16, 1969, Apollo 11 blasted off from what was then known as Cape Kennedy, later becoming the first manned mission to land on the surface of the moon.(Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, July 16, 1969, Apollo 11 blasted off from what was then known as Cape Kennedy, later becoming the first manned mission to land on the surface of the moon.

In an address to a joint session of Congress in 1961, President John F. Kennedy declared the next step in the ‘space race’ with the Soviet Union was to put a man on the moon and return him safely to Earth.

52 years ago today, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins climbed atop the Saturn V rocket, poised to make history.

We take you inside mission control for the white knuckle ride to the lunar surface in NBC12′s history podcast How We Got Here:

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The benefits are for those who do not already get the maximum allotment as part of their...
Emergency SNAP benefits continues in July
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, a trooper was checking traffic at I-95 at Chippenham Parkway.
Driver whose vehicle plunged off ramp during pursuit identified
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
The crash happened at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Old Buckingham Road.
Two people taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

Latest News

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, a trooper was checking traffic at I-95 at Chippenham Parkway.
Driver whose vehicle plunged off ramp during pursuit identified
FILE: Bulk waste
Most Henrico residents will now discard large waste via private contractor
Two men try illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood (this is the back of...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood
Over 100 traffic stops on Route 288 during traffic enforcement operation