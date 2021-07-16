Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Speakers urge redistricting commission to preserve communities of interest

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s new redistricting commission will receive census data next month. But before the panel redraws the state’s legislative districts, it is hearing from the public. On Thursday, citizens from central and western Virginia weighed in.

Most of the speakers were from the New River Valley and from the Lynchburg area. And the two groups had a common theme - preserve their communities of interest, and avoid splintering their communities among multiple districts.

Members of the redistricting commission have spent several weeks preparing for the task at hand, but soon they will get down to business.

They must consider a number of criteria as they redraw legislative districts for the General Assembly and Congress, including population, racial and ethnic fairness, and geography.

Most of the speakers during Thursday’s public hearing addressed another concern: preserving communities of interest.

Daniel Tuck is from Lynchburg, which is split between two House Districts.

“And I know it wouldn’t perfectly align,” Tuck told members of the commission. “There’s no way to align a district perfectly around city limits, but it would be less confusing to voters. It would be easier for one delegate to represent such an area.”

Residents of the New River Valley asked the commission to preserve the community of interest that includes Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Radford.

Peggy Layne lives in Blacksburg.

“Montgomery County is split across three House of Delegates districts and two State Senate districts,” Layne said during the hearing. “And the town of Blacksburg is also split across House Districts. In fact, the Virginia Tech campus is split between two House of Delegates districts.”

“I hope this redistricting commission will remedy a longstanding wrong,” added Matthew Gabriele, another resident of the New River Valley, “the way that southwestern virginia has been treated in which it has been carved up very unnaturally to the detriment of our citizens.”

More public hearings are scheduled before the commission receives census data next month, and again in September after the first maps are drawn.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The benefits are for those who do not already get the maximum allotment as part of their...
Emergency SNAP benefits continues in July
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
A Richmond mom and business owner has the chance to win the national title of Ms. Health and...
Richmond mom, business owner competing for national title of ‘Ms. Health and Fitness’
Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation
A paralyzed Richmond man uses an exoskeleton to propose to his girlfriend.
Paralyzed man proposes to girlfriend using exoskeleton

Latest News

The Unemployment Action Coalition of Virginia held a news conference outlining the list of...
More demands for changes at VEC; group wants lawmakers to use federal money to fix ongoing issues
Virginia ends fiscal year in record-breaking $2.6 billion surplus
Taylor Keeney runs for VA-07 seat in Congress
Republican announces campaign to run against Spanberger in Virginia’s 7th District
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Candidates for governor sound off on Virginia top business ranking