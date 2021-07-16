RRHA extends eviction moratorium

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of Richmond public housing residents who are facing possible eviction are getting another reprieve.

On Thursday, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority announced it is extending its moratorium until at least Sept. 30, but no later than Oct. 31.

Evictions were supposed to resume next month.

The extended moratorium could benefit around 1,500 households.

