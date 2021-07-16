Healthcare Pros
RRHA extends eviction moratorium

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of Richmond public housing residents who are facing possible eviction are getting another reprieve.

On Thursday, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority announced it is extending its moratorium until at least Sept. 30, but no later than Oct. 31.

Evictions were supposed to resume next month.

The extended moratorium could benefit around 1,500 households.

