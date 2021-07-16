President Biden to host campaign event with former Gov. Terry McAuliffe
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - President Joe Biden will host a campaign event with former Governor Terry McAuliffe and other Democrat representatives next week.
The July 23 event will focus on Democrats’ commitment to creating good-paying jobs, making health care affordable and creating equal access to education in the commonwealth, according to a release from the McAuliffe campaign.
McAuliffe, who was Virginia governor from 2014 to 2018, posted the event on his gubernatorial campaign website. Members of the public who are interested in attending the event in Arlington, Virginia, can RSVP here.
This is a developing story.
