President Biden to host campaign event with former Gov. Terry McAuliffe

Former Governor Terry McAuliffe will host an event with President Joe Biden next week.
Former Governor Terry McAuliffe will host an event with President Joe Biden next week.(Terry For Virginia)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - President Joe Biden will host a campaign event with former Governor Terry McAuliffe and other Democrat representatives next week.

The July 23 event will focus on Democrats’ commitment to creating good-paying jobs, making health care affordable and creating equal access to education in the commonwealth, according to a release from the McAuliffe campaign.

McAuliffe, who was Virginia governor from 2014 to 2018, posted the event on his gubernatorial campaign website. Members of the public who are interested in attending the event in Arlington, Virginia, can RSVP here.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

