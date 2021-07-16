Police search for suspect wanted in connection to hit-and-run, aggravated assault

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a felony hit-and-run and aggravated assault.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 25-year-old Me’Quell Tolliver.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

