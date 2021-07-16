Police search for suspect wanted in connection to hit-and-run, aggravated assault
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a felony hit-and-run and aggravated assault.
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 25-year-old Me’Quell Tolliver.
Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.