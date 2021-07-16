Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police search for suspect wanted in connection to hit-and-run, aggravated assault

Me’Quell Tolliver
Me’Quell Tolliver(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a felony hit-and-run and aggravated assault.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 25-year-old Me’Quell Tolliver.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The benefits are for those who do not already get the maximum allotment as part of their...
Emergency SNAP benefits continues in July
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, a trooper was checking traffic at I-95 at Chippenham Parkway.
Driver whose vehicle plunged off ramp during pursuit identified
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Hanover crash
Tires fall off tractor-trailer, striking vehicles on I-95 south in Hanover
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building

Latest News

HVAC repair companies work around the clock as they deal with pinch of post-pandemic industry...
Air conditioning repairs could take longer due to part shortage
On July 16, 1944, Irene Morgan was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on the bus, and...
On This Day: Virginia woman refuses to give up seat on bus, 11 years before Rosa Parks
Richmond is dealing with a drug overdose crisis, and has been since at least 2007.
Richmond fatal drug overdoses jump 150% over last year
Virginia State University in Ettrick. (Source: NBC12)
Virginia State University to clear account balances for students enrolled during pandemic