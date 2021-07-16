Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police: 20-year-old victim identified in deadly Richmond shooting

Chapel Drive Homicide
Chapel Drive Homicide(NBC12)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the 20-year-old victim of a deadly shooting from last week.

When officers responded to the call around 5:44 a.m. at the 3300 block of Chapel Drive on July 16, they discovered two men with gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Karl McBride, 20, of Richmond. The second victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Woman killed in Henrico crash
Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to...
Capital One lays off 145 remote workers in Virginia
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex in Richmond
More than 720 new cases were reported to the Virginia Department of Health within the last 24...
News to Know for July 21: COVID-19 cases in Va. spike; Richmond Coliseum demolition; More hazy skies
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new...
New mask guidance for return to classroom in Virginia

Latest News

The Governor says he’s not concerned about the potential patchwork of local policies on who...
Virginia governor defending state’s guidelines for return to classroom
(Left to right) Megan Angstadt, ASK Special Events Manager; Manny Cabral, Dunkin' franchisee;...
Dunkin’ donates $10,000 to ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation
Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds and/or large hail in addition to deadly lightning.
Destructive severe warned thunderstorms will trigger mobile phone alerts starting next week
CultureWorks
$85k invested in central Virginia arts and culture community