Police: 20-year-old victim identified in deadly Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the 20-year-old victim of a deadly shooting from last week.

When officers responded to the call around 5:44 a.m. at the 3300 block of Chapel Drive on July 16, they discovered two men with gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Karl McBride, 20, of Richmond. The second victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

