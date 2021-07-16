Healthcare Pros
Police identify man found dead in Richmond alley

Richmond Police vehicle
Richmond Police vehicle(NBC12 (custom credit))
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified a man found dead in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police responded to a report of a person down at the 1100 block of North 34th Street around 9:05 a.m. on July 6.

At the scene, they found Kenneth Tyler, 50, of Richmond, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or Crimes Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

