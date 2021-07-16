Petersburg’s Superintendent of Schools marks 2 years on job with new goals for district

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - This month, the Superintendent of Schools in Petersburg marked two years on the job.

Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin was brought in to help boost student achievement, but it may be too soon to get a very clear picture of how much student achievement has improved since she’s been there. Schools had to close due to the pandemic just eight months after her arrival, but Pitre-Martin never lost heart.

“We needed to get to the families, not always ask them to come to us,” she said.

It’s why she’s excited about The Wave Bus, a new effort in Petersburg to bring free books and resources to children right where they live. It’s been especially important during the pandemic.

“Actually, during my tenure, I’ve had more time with students not being in the building than being in the building,” Dr. Pitre-Martin said.

So anyway she can reach young people, she will. As she begins her third year on the job, it still may be too early to determine how well her efforts have helped turn schools around.

“It is not a true apples-to-apples comparison. As we head into next school year, having our students back in the building taking that face-to-face instruction and testing, then it will be a fair comparison,” she said.

Last school year, only 30% of Petersburg students took their SOL tests. A majority of students were learning from home and therefore didn’t get to take them.

“What we saw is that up until Spring Break, our students were very engaged in virtual instruction. After Spring Break, we started to see students struggle in that area, so we know that virtual is not the answer for the majority of students,” she added.

When the school year resumes on Sept. 7, leaders will be ready to make up for the lost time. Right now, major building improvements are happening.

“So when our teachers and students come back, they’ll come back to new HVAC systems. They’ll come back to new bathrooms in many cases because, during a pandemic, you need to ensure that you have enough stalls and locations for people to wash their hands thoroughly throughout the day,” Pitre-Martin said.

She understands the importance of that because children under 12 won’t be vaccinated since vaccines aren’t available for that age group. Half of the teachers in the district are vaccinated and more are expected to get their shots in the weeks ahead.

“We still have to consider things like the social distancing [and] the wearing of masks to ensure that all of our students remain safe,” she said.

Summer school is happening right now, and Petersburg has about 700 students participating. That’s up from under 300 this time last year. Pitre-Martin says it proves her point that students have been excited to get back into the classroom.

Teachers in Petersburg will return to one of the highest pay raises they’ve seen in quite some time thanks to both state and city dollars helping to boost salaries.

“Our staff, they were able to see for this coming school year a 5% cost of living increase and a 1.5% step increase for our teachers,” the superintendent said.

