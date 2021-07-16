Healthcare Pros
Person sent to hospital after shooting near Henrico apartments

Henrico police are on the scene of a shooting near the Newbridge Village Apartments.
Henrico police are on the scene of a shooting near the Newbridge Village Apartments.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person was transported to the hospital on Friday after a shooting in Henrico County.

Officers responded to shooting reports at the 300 block of Newbridge Road, near the Newbridge Village Apartments, around 11 a.m. on July 16.

One unidentified person was transported to the hospital but expected to survive, according to a tweet from Henrico’s police department.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is obtained.

