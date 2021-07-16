Person sent to hospital after shooting near Henrico apartments

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person was transported to the hospital on Friday after a shooting in Henrico County.

Officers responded to shooting reports at the 300 block of Newbridge Road, near the Newbridge Village Apartments, around 11 a.m. on July 16.

One unidentified person was transported to the hospital but expected to survive, according to a tweet from Henrico’s police department.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is obtained.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.