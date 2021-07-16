Over 100 traffic stops on Route 288 during traffic enforcement operation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - 105 vehicles were stopped Thursday along Route 288 during a traffic enforcement operation.

Chesterfield County Police, Virginia State Police, Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office and Goochland County Sheriff’s Office partnered on the traffic enforcement operation on Route 288, the primary roadway that connected the counties.

Recent complaints from community members about speeding and aggressive driving prompted the day or enforcement.

Police issued 122 summonses for a variety of traffic violations such as speeding, reckless driving, cell phone use while driving and failure to wear a seat belt.

Police encourage people to, “buckle up and drive safely.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.