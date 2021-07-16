Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Over 100 traffic stops on Route 288 during traffic enforcement operation

(Pixabay)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - 105 vehicles were stopped Thursday along Route 288 during a traffic enforcement operation.

Chesterfield County Police, Virginia State Police, Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office and Goochland County Sheriff’s Office partnered on the traffic enforcement operation on Route 288, the primary roadway that connected the counties.

Recent complaints from community members about speeding and aggressive driving prompted the day or enforcement.

Police issued 122 summonses for a variety of traffic violations such as speeding, reckless driving, cell phone use while driving and failure to wear a seat belt.

Police encourage people to, “buckle up and drive safely.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The benefits are for those who do not already get the maximum allotment as part of their...
Emergency SNAP benefits continues in July
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, a trooper was checking traffic at I-95 at Chippenham Parkway.
Driver whose vehicle plunged off ramp during pursuit identified
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
The crash happened at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Old Buckingham Road.
Two people taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

Latest News

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, a trooper was checking traffic at I-95 at Chippenham Parkway.
Driver whose vehicle plunged off ramp during pursuit identified
Motorcycle Crash generic
VSP: 21 motorcyclists killed in seven weeks on Virginia highways
Traffic light generic
Power outage impacting traffic lights in Petersburg
Police lights
Law enforcement to crack down on speeding, aggressive driving on Rt. 288