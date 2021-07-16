News to Know for July 16: Children’s vaccines; Eviction Moratorium extended; Evening storm possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

Isolated Shower Possible This Afternoon

Today will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower and storm possible in the afternoon and evening.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Eviction Moratorium Extended

On Thursday, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority announced it is extending its moratorium until at least Sept. 30, but no later than Oct. 31.

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority. (NBC12)

Evictions were supposed to resume next month.

The extended moratorium could benefit around 1,500 households.

SNAP Benefits Load Today

Funds will be automatically loaded onto SNAP EBT cards on July 16.

Emergency SNAP allotments total nearly $2 billion a month, which amounts to a 40% increase. (Source: USDA)

There is no word yet on if benefits will continue in August, however social services will have an update soon.

The benefits are for those who do not already get the maximum allotment as part of their regular monthly benefits.

Children’s Vaccines

Health workers at children’s vaccine clinics in Richmond are wondering, where is everyone? These events, meant to get more shots in arms to fight against COVID-19 and other childhood diseases, aren’t packed.

(Source: CNN)

Richmond - Henrico Health Districts said the vaccine rate for children with one dose remains at 34.2%, while Henrico remains at 50.8%. New numbers aren’t out yet, but health leaders say any increase will likely be minimal.

Next week, the health department will hold a pair of vaccine clinics at schools in Henrico.

Spotsylvania Deputy Indicted

A special prosecutor confirms that a Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Deputy has been indicted on a felony charge in connection to the shooting of Isiah Brown.

The deputy, David Turbyfill, was charged by a grand jury with felony reckless handling of a firearm. The charge is usually a misdemeanor, but in this case, special prosecutor LaBravia Jenkins says it is a felony because of Isiah Brown’s significant injuries.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office releases bodycam video in Isaiah Brown shooting

Brown, who was unarmed, was shot multiple times while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher in April 2021.

Prior to the shooting, Virginia State Police said the sheriff’s deputy gave Brown, 32, a ride to his home in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road after his car broke down.

Motorcycle Safety

VSP is now urging all drivers to be alert and share the road after 21 motorcyclists have been killed in the past seven weeks on highways in the state.

To help improve motorcycle safety, VSP is offering free “Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle self-assessment courses through October.

Motorcycle Crash generic (ARC Images)

The course will be conducted by Troopers and allows riders to get to know their own motorcycles in a safe environment.

All riders will need to have the proper license, riding attire, a helmet and eye protection. Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be Department of Transportation approved.

Citywide Cleanup In Hopewell

Hopewell Public Works Department and Keep Hopewell Beautiful are hosting a Summer Citywide Clean-up this weekend.

The clean-up days will be on July 17 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and July 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City of Hopewell (Hopewell.gov)

The Citizen Convenience Center, 507 Station Street, will be accepting trash for no charge, and citizens are encouraged to clean around their homes and streets.

The following items are not accepted at the center: concrete, masonry, garbage, paint, batteries, automobile motors, and hazardous waste materials.

Final Thought

Self-esteem means knowing you are the dream - Oprah Winfrey

