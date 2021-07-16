Most Henrico residents will now discard large waste via private contractor

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Many Henrico resident will now go through a private contractor for bulky waste pickup after an increase in household trash.

The county’s bulky waste program was halted for more than a year due to the pandemic. Solid Waste Division Director Jon Clary said the shift to a private contractor comes after a dramatic increase in the amount of household trash residents placed curbside for pickup.

“All of our collection resources have been dedicated to curbside trash collection,” Clary said. “The transition of bulky-waste pickup to Turbo Haul will provide cost-effective, dependable and efficient service for Henrico residents.”

Residents can contact Turbo Haul, Inc. to schedule and pay for pickup. The cost is $67 for a standard pile, measuring 8 feet by 4 feet by 4 feet.

Call the company directly at this number: 804-294-4443

Schedule online at this link

Acceptable items include:

Bagged leaves and yard clippings

Vegetative waste

Household appliances and furniture.

Liquids like paint and antifreeze, propane tanks, stumps, lead-acid and lithium batteries will not be accepted.

Residents in the county’s Real Estate Advantage tax-relief program are not affected by the change. Those in the program should continue to call public utilities at 804-501-4275 to order bulky waste pickup.

