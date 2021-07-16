Police: Man dead, another injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men were found with gunshot wounds while Richmond police responded to a reported shooting, Friday morning.

Officers responded to the call around 5:44 a.m. to the 3300 block of Chapel Drive.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second man had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

