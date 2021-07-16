Man allegedly strikes victim with hatchet near VCU Seigel Center, RPD investigating

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond officers are investigating reports of a man striking someone with a hatchet on Virginia Commonwealth University campus.

The alleged aggravated assault happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of North Harrison and Broad streets, according to an alert from VCU Police.

The unidentified victim said they were injured by a man who struck them in the leg with a hatchet. Police say the victim was not able to give a description of the perpetrator or describe which direction he headed after the incident.

The Richmond Police Department is leading the investigation, and say they have increased police presence in the area.

