Air conditioning repairs could take longer due to part shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This summer, HVAC repair companies face a unique challenge in fixing broken air conditioning units: A shortage of replacement parts. Pandemic-related supply chain disruptions have some crews waiting for weeks on back-ordered parts.

Companies like James River Air Conditioning Co. are already working around the clock, and they don’t want to leave any customers out in the “proverbial” cold.

“People will do without heat, but they won’t do without air conditioning,” said resident General Manager, Billy Amacker.

He said business has really picked up in the last two and a half months, with crews running “between 125 and 150 calls a day.”

That’s not an unusual number for summer, however. Last year saw lots of repair work, but this year, Amacker says, ”we’re seeing a spike in replacements right now. The challenge is getting the equipment and getting the parts we need.”

The pandemic has left its mark on many industries; stalling manufacturers and disrupting supply chains, and the HVAC industry was no exception, with sometimes a four to 6-week wait for parts or equipment.

Amacker says crews sometimes resort to temporary alternatives to complete their work.

“Any kind of workaround that we can to keep them cooling, we do.”

But to help alleviate the stress on your own home unit, and subsequently, HVAC crews, James River Air says that homeowners will want to keep “the fan in the ‘auto’ position at all time, and you want to make sure your filters are clean. A dirty filter will stop that system up and you’re not getting the full capacity that you need from that unit.”

Amacker adds that he believes the effects of the supply chain might be felt perhaps into 2022.

