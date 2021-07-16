Healthcare Pros
Henrico leaders to tour new NOVA Aquatics Center at Regency

Water has been filled in one of the pools at the new NOVA Aquatics Center at Regency.
Water has been filled in one of the pools at the new NOVA Aquatics Center at Regency.(NOVA Aquatics)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With the new NOVA Aquatics Center at Regency expected to open in the coming weeks, Henrico County leaders are getting their first look at the facility.

In March 2019, county leaders announced plans to replace the former Macy’s with an $18 million swimming facility featuring an eight-lane 50-meter pool and two three-lane 25-yard pools.

“Swimming is becoming more popular nationwide,” NOVA of Virginia Aquatics Executive Director Ann McGee, said. “It’s now the fourth most popular sport in the country. I think that this is a swimming community between the many swim clubs here and the number of kids who compete, who swim in their summer league programs, and now in schools.”

The project is a private-public partnership between the County, NOVA Swimming and Regency Square. Demolition started on the project in March 2020.

New NOVA Aquatic facility taking shape in Regency Mall

“The aquatics center supports a Board of Supervisors initiative of making Henrico “drown-proof” by offering another site where Henrico County Public Schools students can learn to swim,” a news release said.

On Friday, several county leaders including Tuckahoe District Supervisor Pat O’Bannon, County Manager John Vithoulkas and HCPS Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell will tour the facility.

According to NOVA Aquatics, water has been filled in nearly all the pools.

NOVA also points out that the community will be able to take advantage of the new pools. The organization expects to offer adult fitness classes, lessons and swimming for people with disabilities.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

