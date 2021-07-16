Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Gov. Northam: Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped again

Ralph Northam (FILE)
Ralph Northam (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam says Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped 0.2-percentage point to 4.3% in June, compared to 8.8% one year ago.

Northam’s office announced Friday, July 16, that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the commonwealth continues to be below the national rate of 5.8%.

“Virginia’s falling unemployment rate and expanding labor force show the strength of our economy and business climate,” Northam said in Friday’s announcement. “We can all be optimistic about what the future holds as we move beyond this pandemic.”

Virginia reportedly had the fourth lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among the southeast states.

Northam says the commonwealth saw over-the-year job gains of 2.8% in June, and total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 3,200 jobs. The labor force increased by 4,343 to 4,234,360, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 5,448 to 183,799. The number of employed residents rose by 9,791 to 4,050,561.

For a greater statistical breakdown, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The benefits are for those who do not already get the maximum allotment as part of their...
Emergency SNAP benefits continues in July
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, a trooper was checking traffic at I-95 at Chippenham Parkway.
Driver whose vehicle plunged off ramp during pursuit identified
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Hanover crash
Tires fall off tractor-trailer, striking vehicles on I-95 south in Hanover
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building

Latest News

Virginia State University in Ettrick. (Source: NBC12)
Virginia State University to clear account balances for students enrolled during pandemic
Richmond Police is investigating a hatchet attack on VCU campus.
Man allegedly strikes victim with hatchet near VCU Seigel Center, RPD investigating
Virginia to invest $700 million in broadband infrastructure
The Boys & Girls Club of Metro Richmond released a photo of the new teen center slated to open...
RVA Boys & Girls Club receives $200K grant for shopping mall turned teen center
Water has been filled in one of the pools at the new NOVA Aquatics Center at Regency.
Henrico leaders to tour new NOVA Aquatics Center at Regency