Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Gov. Northam declares July 16, 2021, Diane Walker Day in Virginia

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over the past 41 years, Diane Walker has changed the lives of hundreds of people in Central Virginia.

In recognition of everything that she has accomplished all those years, Governor Ralph Northam has declared July 16, 2021, Diane Walker Day in Virginia.

Diane Walker signing off after 41 years of being ‘On Your Side’
‘Thank you for everything you did for us’: A look back at Diane Walker’s legacy in RVA

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The benefits are for those who do not already get the maximum allotment as part of their...
Emergency SNAP benefits continues in July
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, a trooper was checking traffic at I-95 at Chippenham Parkway.
Driver whose vehicle plunged off ramp during pursuit identified
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Hanover crash
Tires fall off tractor-trailer, striking vehicles on I-95 south in Hanover
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building

Latest News

Crews were called to Wilkinson Road around 5:39 p.m.
1 hurt in Henrico house fire
Diane
Governor Northam declares July 16, 2021, Diane Walker Day in Virginia
The firearms and drugs recovered by RPD.
‘We took some serious firepower off the streets’: Police recover drugs, firearms in Richmond
Air conditioning repairs could take longer due to part shortage
Air conditioning repairs could take longer due to part shortage