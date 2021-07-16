Friday Forecast: Peak heat to end the week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid again with mid 90s° temperatures Today and tomorrow.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower and storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot with scattered late day showers and storms. Most of the day is dry, with the rain chance developing toward evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

SUNDAY: Partly and mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely, Rain could be heavy and there could be some morning rain, in addition to afternoon storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered late day showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows near 70, highs in upper 80s (Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s.

