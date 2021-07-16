Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: Few strong storms possible Saturday Evening

Main concern will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain
By Megan Wise
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of a few strong storms mainly during the evening.

All of Central Virginia has been placed in the marginal risk (all counties shaded in green) Saturday per the Storm Prediction Center.

Scattered strong storms likely Saturday evening
Scattered strong storms likely Saturday evening(SPC)

Marginal risk can be considered as a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale.

We start Saturday dry with sunshine. Plan for another hot and humid afternoon with temperatures back in the mid 90′s and heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100.

As we approach the late afternoon a few showers and storms are going to begin to develop. With the high amount of moisture in the atmosphere, any storms that do develop are likely to produce heavy rain. We will also be watching for the potential of damaging wind gusts. Main time frame for a few strong to severe storms will be from 5-11 p.m..

Here is what it could look like at 7 p.m.:

Timing will be between 5-10pm
Timing will be between 5-10pm(WWBT)

The severe threat looks to diminish late Saturday around 11 p.m..

Make sure to stay cool and hydrated, don’t forget about your pets, and keep the NBC12 weather app handy Saturday. We will continue to monitor Saturday and keep you all updated.

