Charlottesville extends deadline for those interested in Confederate statues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is extending the deadline for people or places to express interest in its two Confederate statues, according to the Daily Progress.

The original deadline for offers for the statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson was July 8.

Now, the City Manager will reach out to interested parties in early September.

The city had previously stated it had so far gotten 10 offers for the statues.

