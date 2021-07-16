Campaign finance reports: McAuliffe leads Youngkin in cash

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe significantly outraised Republican Glenn Youngkin in the most recent campaign-finance reports.

McAuliffe also holds a significant lead in cash on hand.

Reports filed Thursday and Friday with the Department of Elections show McAuliffe raised $7.4 million in cash in the most recent reporting period. Youngkin raised $3.5 million.

McAuliffe reported $9.0 million cash on hand, compared to $2.6 million for Youngkin.

The reports also show Youngkin spent significantly more money than McAuliffe in the reporting period. Youngkin spent $5.2 million, compared to $1.6 million for McAuliffe.

Youngkin is a political newcomer and has flooded the airwaves with ads to introduce himself to voters.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.