Back to School: Year-round school will be returning soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Year-round schools are set to be back in the classroom within the month. First to come back are students at Bellwood and Falling Creek Elementary schools in Chesterfield. Their first day of school starts on July 19th.

1st through 5th grade will be the first wave to return to the building. Kindergarteners will also return but will have a staggered re-entry based on their last name.

Hopewell year-round schools will also be returning shortly. Their first day of school starts on July 26th.

The Center for Disease Control recently advised that students and teachers who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask while in the school building. However, the Virginia Department of Health and Department of Education has not yet updated their guidelines on this.

This means for teachers and students who are returning in the summer, must continue to wear a mask while inside school buildings.

Students will also have to follow mandatory vaccinations before re-entering school. The only exceptions are for those with medical, or religious reasons. The COVID vaccine is not a mandatory vaccine.

