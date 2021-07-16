Healthcare Pros
Asthma-related ER visits on the decline

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Asthma-related emergency room visits are down significantly at the University of Virginia Medical Center and across the country.

Nationally, ER visits related to asthma are down 80%.

Doctor Monica Lawrence with UVA Health says this trend could be due to more people washing their hands, social isolation, or other pandemic-related restrictions.

“My patients have honestly been some of the healthiest that they have ever been during the pandemic,” Lawrence said.

Doctors at UVA say now viruses like the rhinovirus, RSV, and para-influenza are beginning to reemerge now that those COVID-19 restrictions have been fully lifted.

“While we have this lull, I just encourage people not to let their guard down and we really do need to be vigilant moving forward since those things are back,” Lawrence said.

