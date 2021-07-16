Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

AP source: 4 NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated

Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova...
Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(Luis M. Alvarez | AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
By ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Four NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated less than two weeks from the start of training camp, a person familiar with the vaccination rates told The Associated Press.

Washington, Indianapolis, Arizona and the Los Angeles Chargers had the four lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the league as of Thursday, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity, because the league hasn’t released the numbers.

Pittsburgh, Miami, Carolina and Denver have the highest vaccination rates and are among 10 teams that have achieved at least 85%.

About 73% of players have been vaccinated.

Teams on the lower end of the vaccination table face potential competitive disadvantages.

The NFL doesn’t plan to cancel any games this season, the person said.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The benefits are for those who do not already get the maximum allotment as part of their...
Emergency SNAP benefits continues in July
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
A Richmond mom and business owner has the chance to win the national title of Ms. Health and...
Richmond mom, business owner competing for national title of ‘Ms. Health and Fitness’
Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation
A paralyzed Richmond man uses an exoskeleton to propose to his girlfriend.
Paralyzed man proposes to girlfriend using exoskeleton

Latest News

Richmond BMX bikers hit the track at Gillies Creek Park on July 15, 2021.
Richmond BMX bikers relish sport’s Olympic stage
VHSL releases high school football schedule
Colonial Downs kicks off third horse racing season
Two Chesterfield Little League softball teams have won state titles.
Chesterfield Little League teams win state titles