1 hurt in Henrico house fire
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One person was injured in a house fire that happened in Henrico.
Crews were called to Wilkinson Road around 5:39 p.m. on Friday.
At the scene, crews found a two-story home in flames with fire on the first floor.
One person was home at the time and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
