1 hurt in Henrico house fire

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One person was injured in a house fire that happened in Henrico.

Crews were called to Wilkinson Road around 5:39 p.m. on Friday.

At the scene, crews found a two-story home in flames with fire on the first floor.

One person was home at the time and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

