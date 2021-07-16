Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

1 hurt in Henrico house fire

Crews were called to Wilkinson Road around 5:39 p.m.
Crews were called to Wilkinson Road around 5:39 p.m.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One person was injured in a house fire that happened in Henrico.

Crews were called to Wilkinson Road around 5:39 p.m. on Friday.

At the scene, crews found a two-story home in flames with fire on the first floor.

One person was home at the time and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The benefits are for those who do not already get the maximum allotment as part of their...
Emergency SNAP benefits continues in July
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, a trooper was checking traffic at I-95 at Chippenham Parkway.
Driver whose vehicle plunged off ramp during pursuit identified
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Hanover crash
Tires fall off tractor-trailer, striking vehicles on I-95 south in Hanover
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building

Latest News

Gov. Northam declared July 16, 2021, Diane Walker Day in Virginia.
Gov. Northam declares July 16, 2021, Diane Walker Day in Virginia
Diane
Governor Northam declares July 16, 2021, Diane Walker Day in Virginia
The firearms and drugs recovered by RPD.
‘We took some serious firepower off the streets’: Police recover drugs, firearms in Richmond
Air conditioning repairs could take longer due to part shortage
Air conditioning repairs could take longer due to part shortage