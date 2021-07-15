Healthcare Pros
VSP: 21 motorcyclists killed in seven weeks on Virginia highways

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said that 21 motorcyclists have been killed in the past seven weeks on highways in the state.

Of those killed in crashes, police said nine of them have been single-vehicle crashes.

VSP is now urging all drivers to be alert and share the road.

“Passenger and commercial vehicle drivers need to remain alert for motorcyclists due to their size and visibility. When pulling onto or across a roadway or when changing lanes, drivers are especially advised to be on the lookout for motorcycles as they can be obstructed by other vehicles, glare, etc,” VSP said in a release.

To help improve motorcycle safety, VSP is offering free “Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle self-assessment courses through October.

“This course allows current riders the opportunity to learn and practice rider safety, how to handle hazards, special situations, interstate highways, curve negotiation and much more,” VSP said.

The course will be conducted by Troopers and allows riders to get to know their own motorcycles in a safe environment.

All riders will need to have the proper license, riding attire, a helmet and eye protection. Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be Department of Transportation approved.

Here is a schedule of courses:

Hampton Roads:

  • July 24 – 8:30 a.m. – Yorktown – Waters Edge Church
  • Aug. 21 – 8:30 a.m. – Virginia Beach – ADS, Inc.
  • Sept. 25 – 8:30 a.m. – Yorktown – Waters Edge Church
  • Oct. 23 – 8:30 a.m. – Virginia Beach – ADS, Inc.

Metro-Richmond:

  • Aug. 14 – 9 a.m. – Richmond – Steel Horse Harley Davidson
  • Sept. 18 – 9 a.m. – Richmond – Steel Horse Harley Davidson
  • Oct. 2 – 9 a.m. – Richmond – Steel Horse Harley Davidson

Central Virginia/New River Valley:

  • Aug. 21 – 8:30 a.m. – Salem – Lakeside Baptist Church
  • Sept. 18 – 8:30 a.m. – Lynchburg – Central Virginia Community College
  • Sept. 18 – 8:30 a.m. – Salem – Lakeside Baptist Church
  • Oct. 16 – 8:30 a.m. – Salem – Salem Red Sox Stadium
  • Oct. 16 – 8:30 a.m. – Lynchburg – Central Virginia Community College

Northern Virginia:

  • All available classes are full.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required for the free courses. Those interested can register, here.

