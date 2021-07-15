VCU Police hosts leadership training for officers, after calls for reform

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police Department will be participating in a leadership course titles, “Every Officer is a Leader,” this week with the goal to empower officers, improve operations and help meet the community needs to answer the recent calls for police reform.

“Following calls for police reform last year I wanted to totally change the way we approach policing,” said John Venuti, VCU police chief and associate vice president for public safety. “This training encourages all of us to think about our motivations and how best to solve problems with the community, no matter the challenges. We want to be focused on highly effective solutions.”

According to VCU News, the participants will study 60 research-based skills such as conflict management, interpersonal communication and problem and opportunity management.

VCU Police has opened this opportunity to surrounding departments including Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico police, and 75 officers, security and civilian staff will be attending the training.

The course is provided by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services and the International Association of Director of Law Enforcement Standards and Training at no cost for VCU.

“This training will establish a baseline for officer-level leadership that will promote clear and concise communication,” said David Pulliam, a VCU Police officer. “It can be used to bridge the gap between officers, professional staffing, administration and, most importantly, the VCU community.”

