Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Tractor-trailer strikes two cars, hits guard rail on I-85 in Petersburg

tractor trailer
tractor trailer(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer struck two cars and a guard-rail on I-85 in Petersburg.

On July 14 at 11:48 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to the crash located at mile-marker 67.

According to the investigation, a Freightliner tractor-trailer was headed north when it struck a Toyota Rav4that was slowing for traffic. The tractor-trailer then struck a Toyota Camry that had stopped for traffic and ran off the road, into the median and struck a guardrail.

Virginia State Police say the driver of the Freightliner was issued a summons for reckless...
Virginia State Police say the driver of the Freightliner was issued a summons for reckless driving.(Virginia State Police)

The person driving the Camry had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. There were three juvenile passengers in the Camry who were not injured.

No other injuries were reported.

Virginia State Police say the driver of the Freightliner was issued a summons for reckless driving.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Police continue to investigate.
Woman killed, three others seriously injured in King George crash
A paralyzed Richmond man uses an exoskeleton to propose to his girlfriend.
Paralyzed man proposes to girlfriend using exoskeleton
On Tuesday, county leaders announced a judge set aside a murder conviction for Demetrius Roots,...
Judge overturns murder conviction for man found guilty of killing Chesterfield teen

Latest News

Summer site at Broad Rock Elementary closed after child tests positive for COVID-19
CVS robbery
Suspect sought after robbing CVS in Chesterfield
People from various communities are calling on the Ashland Peace Project to help promote...
Hanover man uses art to spark conversations in fight for social justice
A Richmond mom and business owner has the chance to win the national title of Ms. Health and...
Richmond mom, business owner competing for national title of ‘Ms. Health and Fitness’