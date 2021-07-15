Tractor-trailer strikes two cars, hits guard rail on I-85 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer struck two cars and a guard-rail on I-85 in Petersburg.

On July 14 at 11:48 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to the crash located at mile-marker 67.

According to the investigation, a Freightliner tractor-trailer was headed north when it struck a Toyota Rav4that was slowing for traffic. The tractor-trailer then struck a Toyota Camry that had stopped for traffic and ran off the road, into the median and struck a guardrail.

Virginia State Police say the driver of the Freightliner was issued a summons for reckless driving. (Virginia State Police)

The person driving the Camry had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. There were three juvenile passengers in the Camry who were not injured.

No other injuries were reported.

Virginia State Police say the driver of the Freightliner was issued a summons for reckless driving.

The investigation is ongoing.

